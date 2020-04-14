You are the owner of this article.
County commissioners approve agreement with municipal employee union
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a collective bargaining agreement with the union representing health department employees. 

The four-year agreement with Local 1262 of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees covers 14 employees, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff. It includes a 2% annual cost of living raise each year of the contract and implements the county's new salary schedule, he said. 

The agreement is the fifth ratified this year of the nine the county has with various unions representing staff, Swanson said. 

