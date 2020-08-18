County commissioners agree to pay for Cowlitz River survey

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday agreed to pay $110,000 to survey the Cowlitz River for flood risk related to Mount St. Helens if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District does not get other funding in time.
The Portland District is still optimistic will get funding reprogrammed (moved from other projects or accounts), but it's unclear if that will happen soon enough to pay for the survey this year, Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said, adding that the survey needs to be done in September or early October.
The county won't transfer the money to the Corps until it gets the O.K. from the agency, Swanson said. The Corps will likely know within the next two weeks if it will need the county's funding, he said.
The Army Corps is assessing whether funds can be reprogrammed to pay for the survey, said Amy Holmes, project manager.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said local officials have been working to get the survey funding restored since the U.S. Office of Management and Budget recommended not to fund the annual survey in 2015.
The county, City of Castle Rock, Port of Longview and the Longview, Kelso and Lexington diking districts paid about $110,000 for the work in 2019. Swanson said he's working on reaching out to those same agencies about chipping in again.
Last year was the first time the river was surveyed since 2015. Results found that flood protection levels were largely unchanged except in Lexington, where shoaling has decreased flood protection levels to below authorized levels.
Apart from lowering flood protection levels along the Cowlitz, the sediment could cause problems for the Columbia River's navigation channel, Swanson said.
"This sediment is not only a public safety issue, but an economic issue for the whole region," he said.
The Corps uses the data on the flood protection levels to decide if the river should be dredged or if the Toutle River sediment retention dam spillway should be raised.
Local jurisdictions are responsible for providing dredge disposal sites if they are needed. The state has about $250,000 set aside in the capital budget to purchase those sites, but that is "inadequate," Swanson said.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said the county is trying to be as proactive as possible given what is within its control while also trying to push the federal government to help.
The local congressional delegation is on board with the project but they don't run the Office of Management and Budget, Commissioner Dennis Weber said. Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler earlier this month sent a letter to the Trump administration to press for money for the monitoring work and sediment dam project.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.