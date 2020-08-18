County commissioners agree to pay for Cowlitz River survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday agreed to pay $110,000 to survey the Cowlitz River for flood risk related to Mount St. Helens if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District does not get other funding in time.

The Portland District is still optimistic will get funding reprogrammed (moved from other projects or accounts), but it's unclear if that will happen soon enough to pay for the survey this year, Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said, adding that the survey needs to be done in September or early October.

The county won't transfer the money to the Corps until it gets the O.K. from the agency, Swanson said. The Corps will likely know within the next two weeks if it will need the county's funding, he said.

The Army Corps is assessing whether funds can be reprogrammed to pay for the survey, said Amy Holmes, project manager.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said local officials have been working to get the survey funding restored since the U.S. Office of Management and Budget recommended not to fund the annual survey in 2015.