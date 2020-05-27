County commissioners adopt edited resolution supporting citizen rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday adopted a resolution that citizens are “being injured emotionally, economically and spiritually by arbitrary and capricious mandates” the state has imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The resolution adds that commissioners won’t take action against any person or entity “pursuing their Constitutional rights,” an apparent reference to anyone engaging in activities that run afoul of social distancing rules.

The resolution, modified by one presented by Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Monday, included changes proposed by all three commissioners. The adopted version removed a statement that read: “the COVID-19 data reported to be scientific is politicized, sloppy and unverifiable.”

Commissioner Joe Gardner said he was concerned that language would be perceived as a reflection on the release of information on the local level.

The new version also added that “the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners recognizes the pursuit of health is not merely safety from physical harm, but economic security and emotional well being are equally important for every citizen.”