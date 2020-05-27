County commissioners adopt edited resolution supporting citizen rights

Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday adopted a resolution that citizens are “being injured emotionally, economically and spiritually by arbitrary and capricious mandates” the state has imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The resolution adds that commissioners won’t take action against any person or entity “pursuing their Constitutional rights,” an apparent reference to anyone engaging in activities that run afoul of social distancing rules.
The resolution, modified by one presented by Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Monday, included changes proposed by all three commissioners. The adopted version removed a statement that read: “the COVID-19 data reported to be scientific is politicized, sloppy and unverifiable.”
Commissioner Joe Gardner said he was concerned that language would be perceived as a reflection on the release of information on the local level.
The new version also added that “the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners recognizes the pursuit of health is not merely safety from physical harm, but economic security and emotional well being are equally important for every citizen.”
The resolution is the second time this spring that the commissioners have raised constitutional objections to Gov. Jay Inslee’s social distancing rules, which have driven up unemployment to its worst level in decades but have also slowed the spread of the disease. The governor now is allowing the economy to slowly reopen under the second stage of his four-phase plan.
Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for the governor’s office, said Thursday no county boards of commissioners that he knows of have been asked to enforce the stay-home order on residents.
“Enforcement on businesses acting illegally under the law falls to state regulatory agencies though local health districts can also have a role to play here and the enforcement of the ban on large crowds or gatherings is at the discretion of local law enforcement,” Faulk said in an email.
The commissioner resolution explains that the county’s coronavirus declaration of an emergency was intended only to secure adequate personal protective equipment first responders and to seek funding from the state and U.S. government to help compensate for the economic damage to the county’s citizens and businesses.
A provision requested by Gardner also states that “it is the role of the state of Washington, not the BOCC, to issue, suspend or revoke business licenses.” He said many people don’t understand the county doesn’t have authority over business licenses or the restrictions on businesses in the governor’s plan.
“There’s a number of direct relationships between people and state that’s beyond our grasp,” he said. “This helps people be aware of the big picture and understand the different agencies’ roles in this situation.”
The resolution retained Mortensen’s two original points stating the board supports citizens rights and does not support regulations that violate those rights, and adds:
“The BOCC will continue to direct county staff to expeditiously monitor evidence of health conditions, and apply for further reductions of restrictions as COVID-19 infection rates prescribe.”
“We will continue to urge citizens to take responsible actions to protect the safety of themselves, their family members, and whenever they are in the public.”
Commissioner Dennis Weber said he supports adding those points because people have misinterpreted the county’s resolutions regarding the governor’s order as telling people they don’t have to be responsible.
