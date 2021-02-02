County commissioners accept $1.5 million state grant for COVID-related homeless services

The state Department of Commerce has sent Cowlitz County $1.5 million for “housing and homeless prevention services” for hundreds of families without adequate shelter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cowlitz County commissioners accepted the money Tuesday, Feb. 2, but said they weren’t sure exactly how it would be spent.
Tuesday’s action approved an amendment to a contract with the state accepting an additional $1.5 million for housing and homeless prevention services related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The amendment adds to the $289,000 Emergency Solutions Grant from the state Department of Commerce that the county received last summer, said Gena James, human services manager. The county contracted with Emergency Support Shelter for the original grant, she said.
The amendment extends the end date to Sept. 30, 2022 and expands uses for the funds, which were previously earmarked for victim service providers, James said.
The funding can be used to “prevent, prepare for and respond to” the COVID-19 pandemic among people who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional assistance or prevention, according to the grant documents. James said the amendment requires 10% of the grant to be used for youth and young adults.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said he would be interested in using some of the funds for rent and utility assistance
The county hasn’t decided yet what it will use the money for, and any proposed allocations will go before the commissioners for approval before any money can be spent.
The commissioners also approved an amendment extending the end date for the eviction rent assistance program to June 30, 2021. James said the state changed the end date in anticipation of more funds.
In other business, the commissioners approved contracts with Emergency Support Shelter, Community House on Broadway and Cowlitz Family Health Center to provide “coordinated entry” for homeless services in 2021.
The coordinated entry process assesses and connects homeless people or those at risk of becoming homeless to assistance programs.
The contracts, totaling about $142,100, are paid with county Document Recording Fees.
James said in 2020, 662 households contacted a coordinated entry access point in Cowlitz County, a similar number to the last two years. Housing programs required to accept referrals from coordinated entry had 127 openings throughout the year and the system allowed the county to refer households to quickly fill those slots, James said.