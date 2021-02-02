County commissioners accept $1.5 million state grant for COVID-related homeless services

The state Department of Commerce has sent Cowlitz County $1.5 million for “housing and homeless prevention services” for hundreds of families without adequate shelter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cowlitz County commissioners accepted the money Tuesday, Feb. 2, but said they weren’t sure exactly how it would be spent.

Tuesday’s action approved an amendment to a contract with the state accepting an additional $1.5 million for housing and homeless prevention services related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The amendment adds to the $289,000 Emergency Solutions Grant from the state Department of Commerce that the county received last summer, said Gena James, human services manager. The county contracted with Emergency Support Shelter for the original grant, she said.

The amendment extends the end date to Sept. 30, 2022 and expands uses for the funds, which were previously earmarked for victim service providers, James said.

The funding can be used to “prevent, prepare for and respond to” the COVID-19 pandemic among people who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional assistance or prevention, according to the grant documents. James said the amendment requires 10% of the grant to be used for youth and young adults.

