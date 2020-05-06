You are the owner of this article.
County Commissioner Dennis Weber to seek third term
County Commissioner Dennis Weber to seek third term

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber announced Wednesday he will seek a third four-year term in November. 

Weber, a Republican, said his No. 1 priority is to  maintain local control of the county-owned Headquarters Landfill.

He wants to provide resources to keep elections as fair as possible, support economic development and protect the "social net," especially for at-risk mothers and infants. 

"I'm looking forward to making improvements to make Cowlitz County a better place to live," he said.  

So far, Weber, 68, said he hasn't heard of anyone else planning to run for the the District 2 seat, which represents Longview and the immediate surrounding area. 

The District 1 commissioner seat, held by Arne Mortensen and which represents the south county, is also up for re-election this year. Mortensen announced in February he will run for a second term. Woodland Mayor Will Finn, another Republican, also running for the position. 

This story will be expanded. 

Dennis Weber

Weber
