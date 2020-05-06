County Commissioner Dennis Weber to seek third term

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber announced Wednesday he will seek a third four-year term in November.
Weber, a Republican, said his No. 1 priority is to maintain local control of the county-owned Headquarters Landfill.
He wants to provide resources to keep elections as fair as possible, support economic development and protect the "social net," especially for at-risk mothers and infants.
"I'm looking forward to making improvements to make Cowlitz County a better place to live," he said.
So far, Weber, 68, said he hasn't heard of anyone else planning to run for the the District 2 seat, which represents Longview and the immediate surrounding area.
The District 1 commissioner seat, held by Arne Mortensen and which represents the south county, is also up for re-election this year. Mortensen announced in February he will run for a second term. Woodland Mayor Will Finn, another Republican, also running for the position.
This story will be expanded.
