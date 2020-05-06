County Commissioner Dennis Weber to seek third term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber announced Wednesday he will seek a third four-year term in November.

Weber, a Republican, said his No. 1 priority is to maintain local control of the county-owned Headquarters Landfill.

He wants to provide resources to keep elections as fair as possible, support economic development and protect the "social net," especially for at-risk mothers and infants.

"I'm looking forward to making improvements to make Cowlitz County a better place to live," he said.

So far, Weber, 68, said he hasn't heard of anyone else planning to run for the the District 2 seat, which represents Longview and the immediate surrounding area.

The District 1 commissioner seat, held by Arne Mortensen and which represents the south county, is also up for re-election this year. Mortensen announced in February he will run for a second term. Woodland Mayor Will Finn, another Republican, also running for the position.

This story will be expanded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.