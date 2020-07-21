County commissioner candidates vary on homelessness, economic development

Finn said coordinating the county’s goals with those of the cities, ports, school districts and the Cowlitz Economic Development Council (CEDC) would help the commissioners better bring about economic growth. The county Department of Building and Planning should be revamped to focus more on customer service, he said.

Siipola said the commissioners are the “welcome mat” of the county and should focus on land use and zoning to attract developers. She agreed with Finn that the counties should work with cities on comprehensive plans.

Mortensen said while improving communication could continue, it’s a two-way street. He said the commissioners have a role in economic development but disagreed with the idea of expanding the comprehensive plan.

“I don’t want to tell you how to live,” he said. “I want you to live where you think you should live. … It’s not my position to tell you what company comes in here, it’s my position to allow companies to come in here and improve the atmosphere.”

Mortensen agreed Building and Planning could be improved, but the county faces some difficulties when it comes to development because it has to operate under state laws, he said. The commissioners work with the CEDC, state lawmakers and other related committees to support development, Mortensen said.

While Finn and Siipola focused on cooperation and working collaboratively to get things done, Mortensen has stuck to his goal of limiting “government interference.”

