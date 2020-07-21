County commissioner candidates vary on homelessness, economic development

Since his election four years ago, Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen has been a controversial figure for wanting to privatize the county’s landfill, opposing many social service programs and unabashedly championing a small-government ideology.
It’s may be no surprise, then, that Mortensen’s first bid for re-election has been met with a challenge from his own Republican ranks as well as from a well-known local Democrat. The race is shaping up as one of the marquee contests of the primary election season and could shift the county board of commissioners closer to the political center.
Mortensen previously said he would only serve one four-year term but is running again “at the urging of many people in the county who recognize the job of standing up for the taxpayer is never done.”
During the county’s weekly commissioner meetings, Mortensen is often the lone opposition vote on the three-member board. For example, he recently opposed extending the county’s COVID-19 declaration of emergency; and in 2018 opposed creating the Community Court aimed at keeping low-level offenders out of jail.
“My focus is only the people subject to the constraints of my oath to defend and support the U.S. and state constitutions and to my principles to protect individual rights,” he said during a virtual candidate forum earlier this month.
Both of Mortensen’s challengers, Democrat Rosemary Siipola and fellow Republican Will Finn, have accused him of bringing a political agenda to the position.
Siipola, a former Kalama councilwoman and transportation planner, said she’s running because the county can do a “whole lot better” in developing its future and moving the economy forward.
However, many members of the public criticized Siipola for pushing through her own agenda and not listening to citizens during the process of locating and funding the city’s new police station. Although it was the main reason she lost her bid for re-election to the Kalama City Council last year, Siipola points to project as an example of her “getting things done.”
“You can’t walk off and leave the room because you can’t agree. I think there’s been too much of that,” she said. “This (county) is a damn gold mine. I don’t understand why we can’t move forward with the assets we have in the ground. There’s no reason to be anything but successful.”
Woodland Mayor Will Finn, a Republican, seems to fall somewhere between the other two candidates. He said there’s been a lack of cooperation between the county and the cities, particularly when it comes to development.
Finn said he is a “facilitator of conversations” as mayor and public information officer for Washington State Patrol, and could bring that skill to the table as commissioner.
“I think we can be a powerhouse in the region if we get the baseline taken care of and mend relationships with the cities and citizens to make sure we’re on the same page,” he said.
The top two votegetters in the Aug. 4 primary election will square off in the November General Election. Only voters in District 2 (Kelso, kalama and Woodland areas) will vote in the primary race.
Siipola is winning the battle to raise campaign money. As of Tuesday, she’s raised about $9,700 and spent nearly $6,000, accorrding to campaign reports. Her contributors include state and local Democrat groups, as well as several individuals.
Mortensen had raised more than $6,800 in cash and in-kind contributions, almost all from individuals. Finn had raised about $2,600 from a handful of individual donors and spent about $2,400 as of Tuesday.
All three candidates support the proposed Kalama methanol plant, and while the challengers said the commissioners should do more to promote the project, Mortensen said state agencies are blocking the way.
Finn and Siipola also said they support the county retaining management of the Headquarters Landfill. In 2017-18 Mortensen backed privatization as a way to boost county revenue. Widespread public opposition prompted the commissioners to table the idea in 2018 and let county staff see if they could earn an equal amount of money.
Mortensen said he’s bothered by “continued assertions that both candidates know are not true” that he is still trying to sell or contract out the landfill. He said he’s happy with how public works is handling the operation.
The candidates vary more widely on how the county should address homelessness and fund other social service programs.
Mortensen said there are “lots of avenues to explore” to address homelessness, and the county has money to try something new. During commissioner meetings and workshops, he regularly asks for reports and follow ups on programs to show if they are yielding results. A lack of progress is not a money problem, but a policy problem, Mortensen said.
On the other end of the political spectrum, Siipola said the county needs to address education, job training and housing and use its resources to work with the cities and social service agencies to get people the help they need.
Finn falls somewhere between his opponents. While it’s not government’s role to be in the business of social services, the commissioners should facilitate conversations between housing, addiction and mental health experts and those who need help, he said.
Both of Mortensen’s challengers argue the county’s inability to work together with the cities and other agencies is hampering moving the economy forward.
Finn said coordinating the county’s goals with those of the cities, ports, school districts and the Cowlitz Economic Development Council (CEDC) would help the commissioners better bring about economic growth. The county Department of Building and Planning should be revamped to focus more on customer service, he said.
Siipola said the commissioners are the “welcome mat” of the county and should focus on land use and zoning to attract developers. She agreed with Finn that the counties should work with cities on comprehensive plans.
Mortensen said while improving communication could continue, it’s a two-way street. He said the commissioners have a role in economic development but disagreed with the idea of expanding the comprehensive plan.
“I don’t want to tell you how to live,” he said. “I want you to live where you think you should live. … It’s not my position to tell you what company comes in here, it’s my position to allow companies to come in here and improve the atmosphere.”
Mortensen agreed Building and Planning could be improved, but the county faces some difficulties when it comes to development because it has to operate under state laws, he said. The commissioners work with the CEDC, state lawmakers and other related committees to support development, Mortensen said.
While Finn and Siipola focused on cooperation and working collaboratively to get things done, Mortensen has stuck to his goal of limiting “government interference.”
