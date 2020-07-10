County commissioner candidates face off on landfill, homelessness

The commissioner said the problem has been ongoing for decades and the county is unlikely to make progress because it may be approaching it in the wrong way.

Siipola said the county had resources to help and should do a better job working with the community and agencies.

Finn fell in the middle, agreeing with Mortensen that the county shouldn’t be in the business of social services but that it does have a role as a facilitator of conversations among leadership. The county should send experts into the field to find out what the actual needs are, get the nonprofits and other agencies involved and step away, he said.

All candidates voiced support for law enforcement but took varying positions on the role of county government in law enforcement reform.

Siipola said officers need more training. And the county could shift some law enforcement funding to train or hire specialists to respond to mental health or domestic crises instead of sending police to those calls.

Finn, a Washington State Patrol public information officer, said at times there can be a disconnect between law enforcement and the community. Holding a conversation between law enforcement and communities affected by racism would help address that, he said. “Defunding” the police is not the way to go, Finn said.