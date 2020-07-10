County commissioner candidates face off on landfill, homelessness

Incumbent County Commissioner Arne Mortensen caught flak from two challengers Thursday for his failed attempt to contract out the county landfill. His opponents also said he let his personal biases interfere with working cooperatively with cities.
“As current mayor for the city of Woodland that’s been one of my struggles, is that communication and partnership and collaboration between our city leadership and the county leadership,” Will Finn, a Republican, said at a virtual League of Women Voters primary election forum. “I believe that government’s role is here to facilitate, not dictate how things go. We shouldn’t be bringing our personal feelings and our hidden agendas into government when we lead.”
Democratic challenger Rosemary Siipola, a former Kalama councilwoman, added: “I think we’re leaving a lot on the table when we walk off and refuse to do things collaboratively. I don’t think we’re doing everything as well as we possibly could.”
Mortensen said he is available to talk with anyone and reaches out for the “interests that are intersecting.” But he said he doesn’t interfere with the business of the municipalities.
“I have been surprised at times when I reach out to some of the municipalities to find out ... they have a dim view of the county, but once we meet and chat we get a pretty warm handshake out of that and pretty much a sharing of ideas,” he said.
And Mortensen rebuked his challengers for bringing up an “emotional issue” about the landfill.
Siipola and Finn are contesting Mortensen’s bid for a second four-year term as a commissioner for the district that represents Kelso and the south county. The Aug. 4 primary will whittle the field down to two who will face off in the November general election.
The forum was generally non confrontational, but Mortensen, a libertarian-leaning conservative, found himself on the defensive, mainly for his 2018 support for contracting out the county landfill to a private operators. The idea was unpopular and opposed by a slew of former commissioners.
Mortensen said the current operation of the Headquarters Landfill is in good hands and the county’s Public Works Department has been improving management. However, he said there are a couple “dangers,” including making a $2.5 million annual bond payment that would put the county in trouble if something cut landfill revenue. By contracting out operation, the company would have taken 100% of the liability, he said.
Public works is on the right track to protect the landfill, which is one of the biggest revenue generators in the county, Siipola said.
“The communities and citizens said really loud they don’t want to sell that landfill and it doesn’t seem like (Mortensen) is listening to what the communities, what the cities were fighting for.”
Mortensen fired back during his closing statement that the assertions that he tried to sell the landfill are incorrect.
“I don’t know why my opponents and others find this is an emotional issue they can pry people with, but all the data is out there and hasn’t been challenged yet,” he said.
While all three candidates voiced support for Northwest Innovation Works’ proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant, Mortensen disagreed with the other candidates’ “insinuations” that the county hasn’t advocated for the project strongly enough.
The commissioners have written several letters to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Department of Ecology urging project approval and calling out the agency for holding it to a higher standard than other industrial projects.
Finn said the county needs to be louder and push back on the governor and Department of Ecology.
However, Mortensen said the project is unlikely to go forward if Ecology and the governor continue to hamper its progress.
“We’ve done everything we know how to do,” he said.
As the two Republican candidates, Mortensen and Finn agreed on many issues. But Siipola differed with Mortensen on social policy.
Mortensen and Siipola took opposing stances on the county’s role on dealing with the homeless problem, specifically in the south part of the county.
The commissioner said the problem has been ongoing for decades and the county is unlikely to make progress because it may be approaching it in the wrong way.
Siipola said the county had resources to help and should do a better job working with the community and agencies.
Finn fell in the middle, agreeing with Mortensen that the county shouldn’t be in the business of social services but that it does have a role as a facilitator of conversations among leadership. The county should send experts into the field to find out what the actual needs are, get the nonprofits and other agencies involved and step away, he said.
All candidates voiced support for law enforcement but took varying positions on the role of county government in law enforcement reform.
Siipola said officers need more training. And the county could shift some law enforcement funding to train or hire specialists to respond to mental health or domestic crises instead of sending police to those calls.
Finn, a Washington State Patrol public information officer, said at times there can be a disconnect between law enforcement and the community. Holding a conversation between law enforcement and communities affected by racism would help address that, he said. “Defunding” the police is not the way to go, Finn said.
Mortensen said typically there’s too much asked of police. The county already spends a lot on law and justice, he said.
Mortensen and Finn took similar stances on what the county has learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and how it could inform the county’s next response to an emergency or economic downturn. Both said while the initial response was appropriate, the governor has overstepped his authority and the restrictions are causing problems for small businesses.
On the other hand, Siipola said the governor has operated within his powers and virus concerns continue. The pandemic has shown vulnerabilities in the economy, including fragility of day care centers and the low pay most essential workers receive, she said.
