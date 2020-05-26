County commission considering resolution in support of Constitutional rights

Commissioner Dennis Weber said while he appreciated the sentiment behind the resolution, he would prefer it be more specific to the county and eliminate some "pejorative phrases that may be misleading to some people" and turn it "positive and proactive."

Weber proposed eliminating the line "The COVID-19 data reported to be scientific is politicized, sloppy and unverifiable."

He also suggested including what the county's emergency declaration allows it to do and a line urging citizens to take responsible actions to protect themselves and family members.

Weber also proposed adding that the commissioners will continue efforts to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to relax restrictions in counties where infection is low and will direct county staff to monitor health conditions to qualifying the county for further reductions in restrictions.

Mortensen had some objections to the changes. Gardner suggested they discuss the resolution and come up with a compromise during Wednesday's commissioner conference to be presented next Tuesday.

In other business, the commissioners: