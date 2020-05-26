County commission considering resolution in support of Constitutional rights

Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen wants his fellow commissioners to declare that they won't act against citizens pursuing their constitutional rights in the face of coronavirus social restrictions.
The resolution he proposed Tuesday says Cowlitz County citizens are being "destroyed economically and spiritually by irrational mandates," imposed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. It also says the coronavirus-related mandates have been imposed in "a non-uniform, unequal and arbitrary manner."
Mortensen, a conservative Republican, said he introduced the resolution to clarify the commissioners' position on state regulations related to the coronavirus. He said many members of the public think they need the commissioners' permission to leave their home or go to work.
The commissioners are set to discuss the resolution at a workshop today (Wednesday).
Rick Von Rock, a community member and former labor leader, asked why the resolution was necessary if the board hasn't taken any action against anyone for disobeying state social-distancing restrictions.
Commissioners Joe Gardner and Mortensen said the resolution would clarify the board's position to the public.
"People misunderstand the powers of the commissioners," Mortensen said. "This resolution is rather benign. ... It clarifies the county commissioners won't support action against the citizens for a COVID-19 complaint."
Commissioner Dennis Weber said while he appreciated the sentiment behind the resolution, he would prefer it be more specific to the county and eliminate some "pejorative phrases that may be misleading to some people" and turn it "positive and proactive."
Weber proposed eliminating the line "The COVID-19 data reported to be scientific is politicized, sloppy and unverifiable."
He also suggested including what the county's emergency declaration allows it to do and a line urging citizens to take responsible actions to protect themselves and family members.
Weber also proposed adding that the commissioners will continue efforts to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to relax restrictions in counties where infection is low and will direct county staff to monitor health conditions to qualifying the county for further reductions in restrictions.
Mortensen had some objections to the changes. Gardner suggested they discuss the resolution and come up with a compromise during Wednesday's commissioner conference to be presented next Tuesday.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an agreement with the Emergency Support Shelter to provide domestic violence shelter and supportive services for $100,000 in document recording fees from July 1 to June 30, 2021.
• Approved an agreement with Cowlitz Community Network to provide financial literacy training for at-risk youth and families for $10,000 in document recording fees from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
• Approved an amendment extending the County Program Agreement "Working Advance Long-Term Payable" with the state, which allows the county to pay providers prior to reimbursement from the state.
• Approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with Local 1262 of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, which covers 142 employees. The agreement includes a 2% wage increase per year, increase in employer contribution to health benefits and implements a new salary schedule.
• Approved an intergovernmental grant agreement for $160,125 in federal and state funds for security improvements, equipment and processes for federal elections.
• Approved a resolution approving the action of the Washington Economic Development Finance Authority issuing non-recourse bonds to finance a facility for Norpac. The resolution does not bind the county or taxpayers financially to the project, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.