County breaks primary turnout record; officials predict busy general election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than half of Cowlitz County’s 67,800 registered voters cast ballots in the Aug. 4 primary election, smashing the previous record for primary turnout and following a statewide trend of high balloting.

“It’s an anomaly for sure,” said County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, speaking of the 54.55% turnout. “This election is not a typical election in any sense of the word.”

There are still about 300 ballots to process, so the turnout might yet climb a smidgen higher, Fundingsland said.

Turnout this year soared above the average turnout for the last three primaries in presidential election years, which was 36.59%. It easily dislodges the county’s previous record — 42.51% — set in the 2008 primary.

“Turnout has been record high from the very day we first started receiving ballots back,” Fundingsland said of this year’s turnout.

Usually the county sees a rush of ballots the three business days prior to the election, and turnout doubles. This year, the first week of the primary started out with a strong return of ballots, Fundingsland said.

Returns stayed relatively steady throughout the election and included a bump near Election Day, she said.