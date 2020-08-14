County breaks primary turnout; officials predict busy general election

More than half of Cowlitz County’s 67,800 registered voters cast ballots in the Aug. 4 primary election, smashing the previous record for primary turnout and following the statewide trend.
“It’s an anomaly for sure,” said County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, speaking of the 54.55% turnout. “This election is not a typical election in any sense of the word.”
There are still about 300 ballots to process, so the turnout might yet climb a smidgen higher, Fundingsland said.
Turnout this year soared above the average turnout for the last three primaries in presidential election years, which was 36.59%. It easily dislodges the county's previous record — 42.51% — set in the 2008 primary.
“Turnout has been record high from the very day we first started receiving ballots back,” Fundingsland said of this year's turnout.
Usually the county sees a rush of ballots the three business days prior to the election, and turnout doubles. This year, the first week of the primary started out with a strong return of ballots, Fundingsland said.
Returns stayed relatively steady throughout the election and included a bump near Election Day, she said.
Washington's statewide primary turnout also set a record this year. The record-breaking balloting likely is driven by the typical popularity of primaries during a presidential election year and the fact that so many people are home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fundingsland said.
With a gubernatorial race, several state legislative races and two county commissioner races on the ballot, “why wouldn’t voters be interested?” Fundingsland said.
“Issues in races drive turnout. When voters are interested, they will turn out,” Fundingsland said. “We saw a record turnout in our April special election … and also this primary, since COVID started. I’m speculating that had something to do with the turnout, too.”
Fundingsland said she expects high turnout for the general election as well. Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said counties should be prepared for potential turnout of up to 90%, according to a report from the Associated Press.
In Cowlitz, general election turnout usually hovers in the 82% to 84% range, Fundingsland said.
“Does it get higher than that? With the record turnout we are seeing, I think we will see that this year,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.