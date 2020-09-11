County Board of Health presses state for reopening guidance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Commissioners, tired of waiting for word from the state on when the county can reopen, are pressing Secretary of State Kim Wyman for answers.

The commissioners in their role as the Board of Health Friday approved a letter to Wyman requesting guidance on how the county can submit applications to advance through Gov. Jay Inslee's phased reopening plan.

"As we ask the public to continue with physical distancing, consistent mask use and avoiding large gatherings, it will be helpful for us to be able to communicate clear goals that we are working towards," the commissioners wrote Wyman. "The previous metrics provided those goals, with the advancement in phases."

"It would be beneficial to know how those metrics will be updated for future phase applications."

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, suggested the letter Wednesday, after the county commissioners directed his health department to draft an application to move to Phase 3 of the "Safe Start Washington" reopening plan.

Cowlitz County applied to advance to a modified Phase 3 on June 18. As COVID-19 cases grew, the Secretary of Health and governor paused all counties from moving forward on July 2. Cowlitz County's application was returned on July 20.