County awards $1.5 million bid for Coyote Lane Baxter Creek bridge

The project to replace an undersized culvert northwest of Castle Rock that is blocking fish passage on Baxter Creek moved forward Tuesday when the Cowlitz County commissioners awarded Legacy Contracting Inc. the $1.5 million bid for the project.
The Stayton, Ore., company’s bid was about $17,000 less than the engineer’s estimate of $1.68 million.
The existing culvert on Coyote Lane is rated a complete blockage for fish by the state, said Susan Eugenis, public works engineer, in an email. The new bridge will allow fish to access more than 5 miles of upstream spawning and rearing habitat, she said.
A state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grant matches 85% of the money spent by the county for the project, Eugenis said.
The new bridge will also decrease the threat of the roadway being overtopped by the stream, she said.
Although there are some houses in the area, Coyote Lane isn’t highly trafficked, Eugenis said. But the road leads back to forest lands and sometimes log trucks use the road to haul material out, she added.
In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with PPC Solutions, Inc. for security services at the Hall of Justice, Juvenile Detention Center and the Cowlitz County Jail through March 31, 2021 not to exceed $312,000.
The agreement will allow sheriff’s deputies previously on court security to be put on road patrol duty.
A collective bargaining agreement with the sheriff’s deputies union approved in November allows court security, as well as fingerprinting work, processing and issuing gun permits, to be done by non-guild members.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said at the time that hiring a private security firm will save his office several hundred thousand dollars.
The commissioners Tuesday also approved purchasing new Dell laptops and docking stations for sheriff’s deputies’ vehicles at a cost of about $168,800.
