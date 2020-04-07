County awards $1.5 million bid for Coyote Lane Baxter Creek bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The project to replace an undersized culvert northwest of Castle Rock that is blocking fish passage on Baxter Creek moved forward Tuesday when the Cowlitz County commissioners awarded Legacy Contracting Inc. the $1.5 million bid for the project.

The Stayton, Ore., company’s bid was about $17,000 less than the engineer’s estimate of $1.68 million.

The existing culvert on Coyote Lane is rated a complete blockage for fish by the state, said Susan Eugenis, public works engineer, in an email. The new bridge will allow fish to access more than 5 miles of upstream spawning and rearing habitat, she said.

A state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grant matches 85% of the money spent by the county for the project, Eugenis said.

The new bridge will also decrease the threat of the roadway being overtopped by the stream, she said.

Although there are some houses in the area, Coyote Lane isn’t highly trafficked, Eugenis said. But the road leads back to forest lands and sometimes log trucks use the road to haul material out, she added.