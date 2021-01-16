 Skip to main content
County asking for resident and developer ideas on Housing Action Plan
County asking for resident and developer ideas on Housing Action Plan

Cowlitz County is asking residents and local housing industry professionals for their opinions on a recently funded Housing Action Plan

The plan is to identify the county's housing needs and the regulatory and process changes that could increase the supply and development of housing, according to the county press release. 

An online survey is available through Feb. 16 for members of the public and housing industry. Survey results will guide code, zoning or process changes to increase housing development in unincorporated areas of the county. 

Residents can find the survey at: https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/FormCenter/Building-Planning-6/Housing-Action-Plan-Residents-297

Developers, builders and staff can complete the survey at https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/FormCenter/Building-Planning-6/Housing-Action-Plan-DevelopersIndustry-296

For more information and to get involved, contact the Cowlitz County Building and Planning Office at (360) 577-3052 x 1-6664 or visit the Housing Action Plan website at: www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2800/Housing-Action-Plan.

