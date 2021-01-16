County asking for resident and developer ideas on Housing Action Plan

Cowlitz County is asking residents and local housing industry professionals for their opinions on a recently funded Housing Action Plan.

The plan is to identify the county's housing needs and the regulatory and process changes that could increase the supply and development of housing, according to the county press release.

An online survey is available through Feb. 16 for members of the public and housing industry. Survey results will guide code, zoning or process changes to increase housing development in unincorporated areas of the county.

Residents can find the survey at: https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/FormCenter/Building-Planning-6/Housing-Action-Plan-Residents-297.

Developers, builders and staff can complete the survey at https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/FormCenter/Building-Planning-6/Housing-Action-Plan-DevelopersIndustry-296.

For more information and to get involved, contact the Cowlitz County Building and Planning Office at (360) 577-3052 x 1-6664 or visit the Housing Action Plan website at: www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2800/Housing-Action-Plan.

