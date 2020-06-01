County ad hoc homeless committee to meet Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cowlitz County committee seeking to find an alternative site for homeless campers will meet Friday to consider at least two locations.

The 9 a.m. meeting will be held using video platform Zoom. The public can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87009929419. People can dial in via telephone based on location at 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833 or 346-248-7799 or 408-638-0968 or 646-876-9923 or 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 870 0992 9419.

The committee met on May 22 for the first time in more than two months to re-evaluate potential sites to rotate with the city of Longview-sponsored site off Alabama Street. Unlike the current site, the new camp would be managed.

The county commissioners, who would ultimately vote on the committee's recommendation, want the new camp to include rules, structure, a code of conduct, as well as trash disposal, toilet facilities and security.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha suggested the committee consider the previously proposed "Courthouse Square" site across the street from the Hall of Justice and a new location on the 1600 block of 13th Avenue in Kelso.

The new potential site would be at the south end of the Cowlitz County Public Works building, near Foster Farms.

The City of Longview designated the current campsite off Alabama Street in December to move campers away from City Hall and other public properties. The coronavirus outbreak delayed efforts to find a second site and move campers.

