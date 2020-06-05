County ad hoc homeless committee dissolved Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The committee tasked with finding an alternative site for a managed homeless camp dissolved Friday after failing to identify a location to recommend to the Cowlitz County commissioners.

After six months of identifying and evaluating potential sites, the committee eliminated all 13 from consideration.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha voted against dissolving the group but acknowledged that it "not been able to make progress."

Commissioner Dennis Weber, Kelso Councilwoman Lisa Alexander and Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton voted to dissolve the committee. Longview Councilwoman Ruth Kendall also opposed the idea.

The city will close its Alabama Street site in the near future to restore the ground and sanitize the location, Sacha said. The city will continue to work with the county on a solution, he said.

The county commissioners established the committee in December after the Longview City Council asked for help in finding an alternative location for homeless campers. The city designated the current Alabama Street site to move campers away from City Hall and other public properties.

This story will be expanded.

