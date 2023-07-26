Two Cougar boat ramps are set to close early this season because dry forecasts are forcing a drawdown of the Yale Reservoir.

PacifiCorp reports in a press release the electric company will begin drawing from the reservoir to meet federal flow requirements at its Merwin hydroelectric facility to protect salmon and steelhead in the lower river.

Saddle Dam Park boat ramp is set to close July 31 and the Beaver Bay Park boat ramp will close around Aug. 13. The Yale Park boat ramp will remain open, according to the press release.

The company's designated camping spots in remote sites along the Yale Reservoir shoreline is set to end July 30 to ensure boaters can return to Saddle Dam Park boat ramp before it closes.