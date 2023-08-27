The Swift Forest Camp boat ramp in Cougar will be out of service beginning late Labor Day, Sept. 4, through the remainder of the recreation season to allow work on the Swift Dam.

PacifiCorp, which operates the ramp and other recreational facilities along the Lewis River, will be lowering the reservoir level to complete work that will allow future spillway work on Swift Dam to be performed without affecting the reservoir, according to a press release.

The boat ramp will reopen along with the recreational site next spring.