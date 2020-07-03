Cost rises for new Cowlitz 911 dispatch center, but agency says it's affordable

Walls will surround the rear, east and west sides of the dispatch center, and officials are negotiating with Lowe’s to use the home improvement center’s driveway and lighted intersection at Ocean Beach Highway for access, said Phil Jurmu, executive director of the 911 Authority. A 30-foot-wide hole would have to be cut into the existing wall on the east side the Lowe’s property to access the dispatch center and fire station, Jurmu said.

Jurmu said the building is designed to last 70 years. It will have space for 12 dispatch stations (only about six of eight are in use on a regular basis at the dispatch center in the basement of the Cowlitz Hall of Justice), room for Emergency Operations Center meetings and room to accommodate other possible future functions, such as radio installation and repair in responder vehicles, Jurmu said.

He expects the new building to open early in 2022.

Original cost estimates for the structure were $10 million, Jurmu said. He said that estimate “was just a guess” based on other 911 dispatch centers, including a similar one in Billings, Montana, that is 25 percent smaller than the planned Cowlitz 911 center, Jurmu said.