Cost rises for new Cowlitz 911 dispatch center, but agency says it's affordable

Construction of the new, long-awaited Cowlitz 911 Dispatch Center is scheduled to start in October and cost $15 million, up sharply from earlier ballpark estimates but still well within the agency’s ability to afford, according to officials.
The city of Longview this week determined the project, which will be built off Ocean Beach Highway on the east flank of Lowe’s, will not have any significant adverse impact on the environment. The finding means a more extensive environmental impact study is not required. A public comment period on the decision ends at 6 p.m. July 14.
However, the Cowlitz 911 Authority still must obtain a special use permit for the 12,000-square-foot, one-story building because the site is zoned as a traditional neighborhood residential district. A hearing on that request is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. July 14 before the Longview Appeals Board of Adjustment (it’s not clear whether it will be virtual or in person).
Documents released this week gave the public is first glimpse of the future building.
The center will be constructed near the old railroad tracks on the rear, or north portion of a 3.6 acre-parcel where the city of Longview eventually plans to build a new fire station. The 911 center will be located behind that future station and will not be visible from Ocean Beach Highway except for its roof, which will peak at 26 feet, and its 140-foot radio transmission tower, which will be painted a light metallic gray.
Walls will surround the rear, east and west sides of the dispatch center, and officials are negotiating with Lowe’s to use the home improvement center’s driveway and lighted intersection at Ocean Beach Highway for access, said Phil Jurmu, executive director of the 911 Authority. A 30-foot-wide hole would have to be cut into the existing wall on the east side the Lowe’s property to access the dispatch center and fire station, Jurmu said.
Jurmu said the building is designed to last 70 years. It will have space for 12 dispatch stations (only about six of eight are in use on a regular basis at the dispatch center in the basement of the Cowlitz Hall of Justice), room for Emergency Operations Center meetings and room to accommodate other possible future functions, such as radio installation and repair in responder vehicles, Jurmu said.
He expects the new building to open early in 2022.
Original cost estimates for the structure were $10 million, Jurmu said. He said that estimate “was just a guess” based on other 911 dispatch centers, including a similar one in Billings, Montana, that is 25 percent smaller than the planned Cowlitz 911 center, Jurmu said.
The 911 Authority won’t have any trouble selling bonds for the building, he said. The agency is funded partly by a one-tenth of 1% sales tax, and the agency had projected a 30% decline in revenue due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy. However, revenues have held up, and in April (the last report available) they were actually up over 2019, Jurmu said.
Jurmu said staff is looking forward to moving out of the cramped, windowless dispatch center, which is squished into 3,500 feet of space and located in perhaps one of the most flood-prone locations in town near the Cowlitz River. Moving it to safer ground has long been a priority for emergency and law enforcement agencies.
The new dispatch center will have parking for 38 cars to accommodate times when the county activates its emergency operations center; on a daily basis, only about nine or 10 spaces will be in use, Jurmu said.
Traffic studies show that the dispatch center will generate 88 passenger car trips into the area during a 24-hour period during the business week.
According to a consultant’s report, microwave and radio waves at the base of the radio tower will be 33% of maximum permissible levels established by the Federal Communications Commission. “The site meets the FCC requirements for general population exposure,” according to the report.
The center will be landscaped with native plants and a walking path. A diesel-powered emergency generator will be shielded to muffle noise.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.