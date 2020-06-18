Corps optimistic it will get funds to track silt flow, Cowlitz flood risk

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say they are optimistic they will get $870,000 to survey the Cowlitz River this summer and undertake other flood-control work related to Mount St. Helens.
The corps Portland District has asked the Trump administration to “reprogram” the money — transfer it from other projects or accounts — to Mount St. Helens. About $370,000 would be used to survey the Cowlitz River channel, conduct laser surveys of the Toutle River sediment-retaining dam storage area, and help pay to operate and maintain river gauges.
The other $500,000 would go to engineering and design to raise the spillway on the sediment dam and design a fish release site on the North Fork of the Toutle River, said Amy Holmes, Cowlitz-Toutle river coordinator for the corps.
“Our headquarters is optimistic about it. We are optimistic, thinking that it is going to be approved,” Holmes said during a Wednesday conference call with local officials organized by Cowlitz County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson.
The Trump administration earlier this year declined the Portland District’s requests for volcano-related flood control in fiscal year 2021, marking the sixth consecutive fiscal year that the federal government has not funded its volcano-related flood control work obligations.
Holmes said, however, that the Portland District has worked hard to explain the necessity of the river monitoring to administration officials. The request to reprogram the money has been approved by the Chief of Engineers Office but still needs clearance from the Assistant Secretary of the Army and Office of Management and Budget, Holmes said.
She said monitoring the river and the debris accumulation behind the sediment dam and river and silt flow is essential to understanding flood protection levels along the lower Cowlitz River. Holmes said the Mount St. Helens Long-Term Sediment Management Plan relies on comparing years of data.
“The goal is to collect this data each year so we can compare it year to year and inform our decisions,” Holmes said.
Given the federal government’s recent unwillingness to fund flood control monitoring, Swanson said, “It’s hard to be optimistic given our experience over the last five or so years and how late it is go get the (river) survey going.”
Last year was the first time the river was surveyed since 2015, and was financed with $110,000 raised by Cowlitz County, the City of Castle Rock, and the Longview, Kelso and Lexington diking districts. The results, released last week, found that flood protection levels are largely unchanged except in Lexington, where shoaling had decreased flood protection levels slightly below authorized levels.
The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens dumped about 3 billion tons of erodible debris in the upper reaches of the Toutle Valley, which could clog the Cowlitz River and raise the risk of flooding. The corps built a 125-foot-high sediment retaining dam in the 1980s to check the debris flow, but the holding area behind the dam is full and letting silt pass downstream. The Corps of Engineers wants to raise the dam another 10 feet in 2022, but that will depend on getting funding for the work. Estimates for that have not been published.
In one other bit of positive news, Holmes said the Corps’ authorization to conduct Mount St. Helens flood control work will not expire in 2035, as some local officials had feared it would. That year merely marks the end of the 50-year project adopted in 1985. Authority to respond to the silt problem will continue indefinitely, though the project is constantly under re-evaluation, Holmes said.
