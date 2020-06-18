Corps optimistic it will get funds to track silt flow, Cowlitz flood risk

She said monitoring the river and the debris accumulation behind the sediment dam and river and silt flow is essential to understanding flood protection levels along the lower Cowlitz River. Holmes said the Mount St. Helens Long-Term Sediment Management Plan relies on comparing years of data.

“The goal is to collect this data each year so we can compare it year to year and inform our decisions,” Holmes said.

Given the federal government’s recent unwillingness to fund flood control monitoring, Swanson said, “It’s hard to be optimistic given our experience over the last five or so years and how late it is go get the (river) survey going.”

Last year was the first time the river was surveyed since 2015, and was financed with $110,000 raised by Cowlitz County, the City of Castle Rock, and the Longview, Kelso and Lexington diking districts. The results, released last week, found that flood protection levels are largely unchanged except in Lexington, where shoaling had decreased flood protection levels slightly below authorized levels.