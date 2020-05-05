Corps opens some Columbia Gorge rec. sites to day use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday began easing visitor restrictions at some recreation sites on the Washington side of the Columbia River, the agency announced.

The sites reopening are:

Bonneville Dam: Hamilton Island, Fort Cascades and North Shore recreation areas

The Dalles Dam: North Shore Recreation area and Avery Park

John Day Dam: Railroad Island Park, Rock Creek Park, Roosevelt Park, Sundale Park and Plymouth Park Boat Ramp.

These sites are only open for day use. Camping and overnight use is not permitted at this time. Visitors must comply with all park and vehicle rules and recreate responsibly by following safety guidelines to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

All other Corps-managed recreation sites remain closed at this time.

The Corps closed all recreation locations March 30 to fight the spread of COVID-19 and support the stay-at-home executive orders issued by the Oregon and Washington state governors. Stay-at-home orders and safety requirements remain in place in both states.

