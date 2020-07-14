Coronavirus Q&A with Cowlitz County's deputy health officer

Krager: There are certain risk factors in a population based on employment, race and ethnicity, and geography. Skagit County is closer to Puget Sound, which was hit pretty hard initially. In Cowlitz County we were able to do the stay at home order before we had any significant increase in cases. I think it prevented a lot of cases and potentially hospitalizations and deaths. We saw what was happening in King and Snohomish counties, especially in long term care facilities, so we were very proactive to reaching out to those facilities in Cowlitz County.

TDN: Do the cases in Cowlitz County have similar racial/ethnic disparities seen in other parts of the country?

Krager: Some people don’t want to share that data, so we don’t always have a complete picture. But it’s been clear from our cases the Hispanic population has been hit harder in Cowlitz County. We’ve seen some similar higher rates in the Pacific Islander population. In our county, it may have something to do with employment. In general, some people in the Hispanic/Latino population are more likely to be employed in an industrial setting or food processing setting where outbreaks are easier to spread.

TDN: Why is it important to increase testing in Cowlitz County?