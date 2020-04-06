Coronavirus Q&A with Cowlitz County health and management officials

Three local officials joined a TDN reporter via video Friday to discuss a myriad of coronavirus questions, including several recommended from readers on Facebook.
Elaine Placido, Cowlitz County community services manager and health branch manager of the COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT), Dave LaFave, Cowlitz 2 fire chief and the commander of the IMT and Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Southwest Washington were present for the call.
There wasn’t time to address every question, and more will crop up as the pandemic progresses. So we’ll let readers know the next time we hold a video chat with officials. If you have a question that wasn’t addressed, email alex.bruell@tdn.com and we’ll try to include it in our next conversation.
Some of the key questions and answers taken from that video call appear below (edited for space). The full, unedited video is at the bottom of this article.
TDN: Should we be wearing masks while out in public? (Video timestamp: 2:10)
(This video was recorded several hours before the CDC’s recommendation Friday that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings like grocery stores.)
Dr. Krager: We want to keep medical masks, surgical masks and N95s, we want to keep those in the hands of our healthcare providers. ... If you do decide to wear a mask ... wear it correctly so it covers your nose and mouth and try to avoid touching it as much as possible. ... People can spread (the virus) up to two days before they have symptoms. You might have the disease and not know it. In that case, it might make sense to wear a mask, if you’re going in public, to stop yourself from spreading it.
TDN: If people are practicing social distancing, washing their hands, staying hygienic, how likely are they to catch the virus? If I walk past someone who’s infected, and neither of us are coughing or sneezing, could I still pick up the virus? (Video timestamp: 6:20)
Dr. Krager: That would be extremely unlikely. Most cases are from ... a household member, or someone that spent a significant amount of time with someone in an indoor capacity. The chance of walking past someone and getting sick from them is extremely low. ...What we do know is that it’s not nearly as infectious as things like measles and tuberculosis. Those are truly known as airborne diseases. They can linger for hours in the air.
TDN: Should essential employees and the public be wearing personal protective equipment like gloves when out and about? (Video timestamp: 13:10)
Dr. Krager: When handing things back and forth, gloves are really only protective for that first touch. If you think about it, if you wear some gloves and then you touch someone’s credit card, those potential germs on that credit card are now on your gloves. So you’d have to change your gloves a lot to really be protected in that way. I think what’s more practical is to do hand-washing frequently.
TDN: What are we doing to improve testing capability? (Video timestamp: 16:00)
LaFave: We are requesting more capability through the state Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Right now our emphasis is developing improved testing capability for first responders, healthcare providers, because that is the front-line effort with this. Also, keep in mind, ... if a person’s not showing signs and symptoms, there’s no reason to test. ... There’s nothing for us to be testing for.
Placido: We have a testing mechanism in place for long-term care facilities. ... (And) there are four facilities in the county that are currently set up and testing patients on a regular basis.
Krager: There is a little bit of frustration that I’ve heard from the public in not getting tested. Part of that is that there has been some limitations in supplies. There’s been a huge demand ... but we are finding more and getting them out to healthcare and long-term care facilities.
LaFave: One thing ... that has helped a lot is the time frame in which we get results back. Two weeks ago, it might have been 8 or 9 days before we got the results back. Now we’re getting results back on average in two to three days. As some of the technology comes forward ... we have the potential of getting results back within 14 to 40 minutes.
TDN: On any given day, how many people are we able to test? (Video timestamp: 23:25)
Placido: We don’t ask how many tests they’ve completed each day, but we ask (healthcare facilities) what their daily capacity is for testing. There’s a wide range. ... Smaller healthcare clinics have the capacity to do 20, 25 tests per day. They’re not doing that many tests per day, because they’re limiting it to people who are actually sick. I think we have a larger local capacity, maybe a couple hundred tests per day, but they’re not actually conducting that many tests per day.
TDN: Can we get more information about the people who have tested positive? (Video timestamp: 30:00)
Dr. Krager: The reason we’re not naming public locations is we don’t think that’s a strong vector for passing the disease, and we also know that the virus is out there, and we don’t want people to have a false reassurance. ... You should be as careful as possible, and treat any kind of public exposure as a potential (exposure to the virus).
TDN: Is the social distancing working? (Video timestamp: 34:20)
Dr. Krager: At least in Washington, (with) the initial projections we have ... we have done a pretty good job of flattening the curve. ... We can take some hope from that, I think. ... We’re not past the peak yet, but we’re seeing some projections that the peak won’t be as bad as it potentially could have been. ... I think it’s a little too early to say (when we’ll be done social distancing.)
TDN: You mentioned in an earlier article that the Department of Health found a cluster of cases here. Can you tell me more about that cluster and other ongoing research? (Video timestamp 40:20)
Dr. Krager: I can’t tell you a whole lot more about it. It was tied to a specific location, and we have notified the people that are impacted by that location, and we’re watching them for symptoms. ... One of the things we also learned about recently is antibody testing. I don’t know exactly when those testing capabilities are going to be rolled out, but hopefully soon, in the next month or so. That is going to tell you whether you had it or not. It’ll be really useful.
TDN: What treatments are working on patients? Are there any so-called “miracle cures”? (Video timestamp: 43:50)
Dr. Krager: Well, we don’t know. There’s a ton of research going on both here and internationally to try to find treatments that work. ... I’m hesitant to make any recommendations. ... If you are sick, and you want to try something, I would encourage your doctor to do it as a part of a research study. That’s going to be the most helpful. If you just try it out, we’re not going to know whether it worked or not. You might get better, but you might have gotten better regardless. ... We will know more in the next few weeks and months about which medicines work better than others.
