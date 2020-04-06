Coronavirus Q&A with Cowlitz County health and management officials

TDN: You mentioned in an earlier article that the Department of Health found a cluster of cases here. Can you tell me more about that cluster and other ongoing research? (Video timestamp 40:20)

Dr. Krager: I can’t tell you a whole lot more about it. It was tied to a specific location, and we have notified the people that are impacted by that location, and we’re watching them for symptoms. ... One of the things we also learned about recently is antibody testing. I don’t know exactly when those testing capabilities are going to be rolled out, but hopefully soon, in the next month or so. That is going to tell you whether you had it or not. It’ll be really useful.

TDN: What treatments are working on patients? Are there any so-called “miracle cures”? (Video timestamp: 43:50)