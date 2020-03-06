Coronavirus prompts PUD to urge customers to do business by phone and online

On the advice of federal health officials, the Cowlitz PUD is asking anyone who is sick or who has recently traveled to some nations to refrain from visiting the utility’s offices and use the drive-up window or electronic options to conduct business instead.
“Amid growing concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), Cowlitz PUD is taking extra precautions to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy. We ask employees to take added measures to keep their hands and workstations clean, which may include excusing themselves to wash their hands between customers,” the PUD said in a letter to customers Friday.
The utility noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises the public to stay home when sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
“For these reasons, we ask that if you are sick and need to visit Cowlitz PUD that you use the drive up instead of the lobby. If you’re not sick, you can avoid potential contact with people who may be sick by considering alternatives to visiting our main office at this time,” the letter says.
The letter, also citing the CDC, suggests that “customers and employees who have traveled to Italy, South Korea, Iran, China, and Japan are discouraged from visiting any public area for 14 days after their return from these countries or until the CDC lowers its travel risk assessment to an acceptable level.”
These countries are identified as currently having Level 3 and Level 2 travel restrictions by the CDC due to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Customers who don’t want to mail their payments can pay by phone by calling 1-855-288-1570 or online at https://bit.ly/32WB1nd. It’s free and available 24 hours a day.
As of Friday, there were no reported coronavirus cases in Cowlitz County.