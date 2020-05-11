Coronavirus has scant effect on Cowlitz property tax collections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus, Cowlitz County’s spring property tax collection rate this year was almost exactly the same as in 2018.

Roughly 47% of property taxes were collected by the April 30 deadline, nearly identical to the 2018 collection rate, Cowlitz County Treasurer Debra Gardner said Monday.

Half of taxes are due by April 30 and the balance is due by Oct. 30. But taxpayers were given the option to seek an extension of the spring deadline this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year’s collection rate is actually higher than last year’s, which had 44.8% of property taxes paid by the deadline. However, the Treasurer’s Office had a new software system that year so it took longer to process mail, Gardner said.

As of Thursday, the collection rate increased to 54.7%. That’s still in line with 2018, which had 54.5% collected by May 7.

To help property owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasurer’s Office last month offered two options: apply for a one-time extension to June 30 or set up a payment plan with installments until the end of November.