Coronavirus has scant effect on Cowlitz property tax collections

Despite the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus, Cowlitz County’s spring property tax collection rate this year was almost exactly the same as in 2018.
Roughly 47% of property taxes were collected by the April 30 deadline, nearly identical to the 2018 collection rate, Cowlitz County Treasurer Debra Gardner said Monday.
Half of taxes are due by April 30 and the balance is due by Oct. 30. But taxpayers were given the option to seek an extension of the spring deadline this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This year’s collection rate is actually higher than last year’s, which had 44.8% of property taxes paid by the deadline. However, the Treasurer’s Office had a new software system that year so it took longer to process mail, Gardner said.
As of Thursday, the collection rate increased to 54.7%. That’s still in line with 2018, which had 54.5% collected by May 7.
To help property owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasurer’s Office last month offered two options: apply for a one-time extension to June 30 or set up a payment plan with installments until the end of November.
Gardner said 260 people applied for extensions and 12 applied for payment plans. The county has about 58,000 parcels, but some residents own more than one parcel.
Delaying the tax collection deadline for everyone could have created a cash flow problem for the county, Gardner said. Since the deadline was extended based on individual applications, it helped only those who really needed it.
However, the county still could face cash flow problems related to anticipated drops in sales tax revenue, she said.
“I would just like to thank the property owners that were able to submit payment by the deadline,” Gardner said. “It was great that we had a good amount collected compared to our previous year.”
