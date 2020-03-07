Coronavirus case confirmed in Clark County

As of Friday, there were no reported coronavirus cases in Cowlitz County. And PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin told The Daily News Saturday that the Vancouver case does not increase risk for patients at St. John Medical Center, the agency's Longview hospital.

"The coronavirus is only a threat to people in the immediate vicinity, so Longview is not in any more or less danger than anybody else in the greater Portland or Vancouver area," Querin said.