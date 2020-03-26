Core Health opens transitional housing for medically fragile, disabled

Residents will get two meals a day. Right now, staff brings residents their meals to eat in their rooms rather than together in the dining area because of the coronavirus outbreak, Morrison said.

The organization is also working to gather cleaning and hygiene items but supplies like hand sanitizer are difficult to find, he said.

It will take about 24 to 30 people to run the center when at full capacity. Morrison said Core Health has brought on about a dozen workers so far because the coronavirus outbreak has slowed the agency’s efforts to bring in new residents.

Staff will help residents apply for Social Security or disability benefits and permanent housing. Some residents already receive federal benefits but lost their housing after falling behind on rent payments, Morrison said.

“They make one mistake and they’re homeless,” he said.

Residents can stay up to two years, compared to 90 days at Community House. Morrison said because of the different challenges these clients face, it typically takes them longer than other shelter residents to find permanent housing.

Morrison said because the program is focused on serving this specific population, it gives them a better chance of getting into permanent housing.