CORE Health buys Korten's building for youth activity center

Many who grew up in Longview may remember buying milkshakes at Woolworth’s downtown before the 1950s lunch counter closed in 1991.
CORE Health hopes to create similar happy memories for youth today, while providing mental health services, by renovating the former Korten’s building into a youth activities center — milkshake shop included.
Frank Morrison, executive director, said the Longview behavioral health agency in August paid $1 million for the 27,000 square-foot building on the corner of Commerce Avenue and Broadway Street. The organization received a $2.2 million grant from the state Department of Commerce Behavioral Health Facilities Program for the project.
The youth activity center will be a space for children and teens to hang out but also get help they need with therapy and other support services, Morrison said. The center will have a nominal membership fee and scholarships would be available, he said.
Eric McCrandall, CORE board president, said the center will help youth, as well as be good for the downtown by providing parents a place to drop off their children while they spend time at businesses.
“The place is so big and has so much potential,” he said. “I think it’s going to be really good being able to provide more services for the youth. If you start with healthy youth, chances are they’ll excel better. We want healthy youth and a healthy community. It’s just going to take money and time.”
The organization will renovate the four-story building in phases, starting with the first and second floors, Morrison said.
The first floor will include the milkshake shop, daycare rooms for elementary-age children, rooms for therapy and other activities, Morrison said. The ice cream counter will provide an opportunity youth to gain job skills, he said.
The second floor will mostly feature spaces for teens, including therapy meeting rooms, an art studio, homework space and media center that would include games and a place for movie nights. Part of the floor will be used as an event space, and it will also include a kitchen and breakroom area, Morrison said.
Hannah Morrison, a mental health clinician at CORE, said the floor will house a resource room with laundry, showers, hygiene items and other resources for students struggling. She said she primarily works with adolescents and encounters many who need those things.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m super excited,” she said. “I hear from the ground what the needs are. I think it’ll help fill gaps and be a good thing for the community.”
The top floor has less space and will likely be used for offices and IT equipment, Frank Morrison said. The approximately 6,000-square-foot basement floor will likely be a rec-room and could include games like foosball and air hockey and a fitness room. Right now, it’s stacked with boxes of party supplies donated by J&E Store, which recently closed.
Morrison said the organization won’t have enough money to fully build out the top and basement floors at first. A large portion of the funds will go to building-wide projects, including redoing the electrical system and installing heating and cooling equipment, he said.
The department declined last fall to give CORE the grant, but Commerce reached out in the spring and awarded the contract because the funds have to be used for capital projects
After CORE received the grant, Morrison said he started looking for a location and the Korten’s building seem most optimal. The organization’s adult supportive services center is right around the corner on 12th Avenue, and Community House on Broadway, which Morrison also leads, is less than two blocks away.
Morrison said he reached out to the building’s previous owner, Dave Look, who had listed the building for sale online. They closed on the sale Aug. 28, he said.
The building has sat largely empty for more than a decade. The Korten family owned the building from 1927 to 2000, and it was known primarily as a local retailer for appliances and music. A furniture store briefly leased the building in 2003, and the space has occasionally hosted the Salvation Army’s Christmas Store.
In January, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington opened a 2,500 square-foot program center and retail store in the building. The organization signed a seven-year lease and will be able to stay as long as it wants, Morrison said.
Morrison said CORE will begin putting the work out to bid soon and apply for permits. He said he’s hoping to start construction in December and finish at least the first phase by March.
The organization wants the project to be a community effort and will be gathering donations, Morrison said.
“It’s going to be exciting,” he said. “It’ll be valuable not just for kids served at CORE, but for the whole community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.