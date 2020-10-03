CORE Health buys Korten's building for youth activity center

Morrison said the organization won’t have enough money to fully build out the top and basement floors at first. A large portion of the funds will go to building-wide projects, including redoing the electrical system and installing heating and cooling equipment, he said.

The department declined last fall to give CORE the grant, but Commerce reached out in the spring and awarded the contract because the funds have to be used for capital projects

After CORE received the grant, Morrison said he started looking for a location and the Korten’s building seem most optimal. The organization’s adult supportive services center is right around the corner on 12th Avenue, and Community House on Broadway, which Morrison also leads, is less than two blocks away.

Morrison said he reached out to the building’s previous owner, Dave Look, who had listed the building for sale online. They closed on the sale Aug. 28, he said.

The building has sat largely empty for more than a decade. The Korten family owned the building from 1927 to 2000, and it was known primarily as a local retailer for appliances and music. A furniture store briefly leased the building in 2003, and the space has occasionally hosted the Salvation Army’s Christmas Store.