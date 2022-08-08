Cooler weather aids in containing roughly 10-acre wildfire east of Cathlamet

CATHLAMET — State crews anticipated a roughly 10-acre wildfire burning about 5 miles east of Cathlamet would be fully contained Monday evening thanks to recent cooler temperatures. Officials expect the fire was human caused.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, Wahkiakum County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area and found a fire, but no shooter, said Jeff Bortner, Washington State Department of Natural Resources regional wildland fire district manager.

The exact cause is under investigation, Bortner said. According to the National Wildfire Coordination Group, bullet fragments can be hot and ignite nearby materials.

Wahkiakum Fire District 4, Fire District 1, Fire District 2, Cathlamet Fire Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and DNR crews responded to the fire, referred to as the Cape Horn fire. Bortner said after the initial response, crews paused firefighting until around 5:30 a.m. because of steep terrain and dangerous conditions.

A strong onshore flow Monday brought lower temperatures and higher relative humidity, helping the firefighters suppress the blaze, Bortner said. The fire was expected to be 100% contained Monday evening, which means control lines — like manmade or natural barriers — would surround the fire to keep it from spreading. Bortner said crews will work another full shift before the fire is controlled and will then check on it daily over the next couple weeks to make sure it is out.

The fire and response fully blocked Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, from about 1:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The road reopened Sunday night. Bortner advised drivers to be aware of "rolling debris" loosened by the fire that may come into the road, especially following the first rains.

The fire isn't the region's largest this season but is the most significant blaze in the past few weeks, Bortner said. In late June, the Johns River fire in Grays Harbor County burned about 76 acres. Most other fires in the region have been 2 acres or less, Bortner said.

Bortner encouraged people to take precautions when using anything that generates a spark.

"We're in the heat of fire season now," he said. "We're seeing an uptick in fire activity across western Washington and statewide."

The National Weather Service issued a local "red flag warning," from 2 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday due to the hot, dry and windy weather creating favorable weather for "rapid fire spread" in the "extreme south Washington cascades and foothills,” as well as the North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest.

In eastern Washington, DNR crews are responding to three larger fires that have prompted evacuations.