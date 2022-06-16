Cooler, dryer temperatures forecasted into July in Pacific Northwest

Cooler temperatures that have covered the region this spring may continue through summer while the rain is expected to mirror past warmer months.

The official start of summer is next week, but lower-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into July, according to the National Weather Service's 30-day forecast for the region. Rain is expected to be on par with previous years.

According to the Western Regional Climate Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average April temperature in Longview was about 48 degrees and the average May temperature was 55 degrees. So far, June's average temperature has been 60 degrees.

Last year, the average temperatures were about two to six degrees higher for each month.

Rain has been strong this spring as well. Longview received 5.62 inches of precipitation in April and 5.11 inches in May, according to the climate center. Records for April show precipitation has not been that high since 2017. May precipitation has also not reached that amount since 2010.

Regular rain has created minor regional flooding lately. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of the Columbia River between Vancouver and Kelso through early Wednesday afternoon, The Columbian reported. By Thursday, the warning had lapsed.

The Columbian reported the river overtopped its bank in Vancouver on Monday. Pools of water filled near the Columbia River beach at Willow Grove Park in Longview on Thursday.

The southern flooding closed the Captain William Clark Park at Cottonwood Beach on Wednesday after the river reached the park’s south trailhead. County Parks and Lands Manager Rocky Houston said waters inundated the restrooms and shelter areas, reported The Columbian.

The Columbia River at Longview reached about 13 feet on Thursday, just below the minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service and was expected to drop to about 12 feet by Friday.

Showers are likely Friday during the day, with a slight chance in the evening, the National Weather Service reports. There is a chance of showers throughout Saturday and Sunday during the day as well. Highs are expected to be in the low 60s through Sunday.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

