Cool Water playing free show Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran

Cool Water, a long-lived group made up of Randy Lemiere, Rod Ericksen and John Peters, will perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

Admission is free and everyone is invited. In addition, attendees are invited to “experience the Great CD Giveaway.”

Emmanuel is where the three began singing together in the early 1980s as “Edna and The Boys,” according to The Daily News archives.

