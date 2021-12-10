Cool Water playing free show Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran

Cool Water, a long-lived group made up of Randy Lemiere, Rod Ericksen and John Peters, will perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.
Admission is free and everyone is invited. In addition, attendees are invited to “experience the Great CD Giveaway.”
Emmanuel is where the three began singing together in the early 1980s as “Edna and The Boys,” according to The Daily News archives.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today