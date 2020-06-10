Convicted Kelso child rapist serving prison sentence dies Friday

Police arrested Munger in June 2017 a day after one of the victims spoke with investigators. Investigation of electronic devices at his home uncovered “thousands of images of child pornography,” according to a report by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives ultimately identified two named victims of physical abuse by Munger.

Munger’s seven charges were handled in separate trials because they involved different victims. He pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree possession of child porn just as jury selection was taking place at his first trial June last year.