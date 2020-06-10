Convicted Kelso child rapist serving prison sentence beaten, dies Friday

“It was just a sick scene, (a) depraved, depraved scene,” Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Michael Evans said during that hearing of Munger’s treatment of his victims.

Police arrested Munger in June 2017 a day after one of the victims spoke with investigators. Investigation of electronic devices at his home uncovered “thousands of images of child pornography,” according to a report by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives ultimately identified two named victims of physical abuse by Munger.

Munger’s seven charges were handled in separate trials because they involved different victims. He pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree possession of child porn just as jury selection was taking place at his first trial June last year.

A jury convicted him of first-degree child molestation in his second trial in October.

Another jury convicted him of two more counts of child molestation in his third trial — also in October — but they could not come to a unanimous decision on his sole remaining and most serious charge of first-degree child rape.

On Dec. 13, a new set of jurors found him guilty on that charge in his fourth and final trial after deliberating fewer than three hours.

