Contractors 'kicking it back up' as state reopens some construction

The state Labor and Industries Department is tasked with enforcing most of the COVID-19 safety rules. For now the agency is focusing on educating workers about the new requirements instead of turning immediately to punishment by fine, said Tim Church, L&I spokesperson.

“It’s very unusual in the workplace safety realm to all of the sudden say, ‘You’ve got to do this. You have to do it now and if you don’t do these things you won’t be able to operate,’ ” Church said. “While we expect people to meet these requirements, we understand it’s not going to be perfect the day it comes out.”

Lower Columbia Contractors Association President Kurt Henthorn said employees will “learn to deal with what we have to do” to be able to work.

“Nobody wants to get into trouble and take the risk of us shutting us back down again. ... The last thing I want to do is booger this all up for everybody,” Henthorn said.

And if the new rules keep workers safe, then that’s a plus, too.

“From a business point and a personal point, we don’t want to put people at risk. I would feel horrible if I found out one of my employees tested positive and he passed it on to half a dozen people,” Henthorn said.