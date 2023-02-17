The contract award for the Lewis and Clark Bridge repairs brings the span's construction and closure into focus.

On Tuesday the Washington Department of Transportation awarded a $1 million bid for the project to Combined Construction, based out of Mukilteo. Combined Construction provided the second-lowest bid for the project out of five contractors who applied.

The Department of Transportation is replacing the finger joints on the Washington and Oregon sides of the bridge, which allow the bridge to expand and flex slightly due to traffic and weather. Replacing the joints will require a full closure of the bridge for up to six days in a row while the joints are set, along with other smaller-scale closures.

WSDOT asks construction to begin on or before May 15. The bridgework is expected to be completed within 24 working days. Department spokeswoman Kelly Hanahan said WSDOT will provide details about the overnight work and closures once Combined Construction sets a formal schedule.

The contract states that one total closure for up to six days is allowed. To help minimize the impacts of the closure, WSDOT offered an incentive bonus of $2,000 per hour if the closure lasted less than 144 hours.

The contract provisions posted by WSDOT also require measures to allow emergency access across the bridge during the closure and limits on when single-lane closures can be enacted.