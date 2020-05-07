Continued unemployment claims up in county, but initial claims drop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly 6,000 Cowlitz County residents filed a continued claim for unemployment payments the week ending May 2, indicating that the number of people relying on the state for paychecks is growing.

And about 1,100 residents enrolled in the program for the first time that week — a decrease of 300 over the week prior but still almost 12 times more than the same week a year ago.

"There's lower levels (of claims), yes. But it’s still very high," said Southwest Washington Regional Economist Scott Bailey.

Initial claims indicate someone's first entry into the unemployment system, so it's a rough measure of the change in employment, Bailey said. Between March 1 and May 2, more than 10,800 county residents submitted an initial claim, according to state data.

The five industries with the most claims were:

• Health care and social assistance, about 1,500 claims

• Accommodations and food service, about 1,300 claims

• Construction, about 1,200 claims

• Retail trade, about 1,100 claims

• Manufacturing, about 800 claims.