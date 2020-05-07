Continued unemployment claims up in county, but initial claims drop

Nearly 6,000 Cowlitz County residents filed a continued claim for unemployment payments the week ending May 2, indicating that the number of people relying on the state for paychecks is growing.
And about 1,100 residents enrolled in the program for the first time that week — a decrease of 300 over the week prior but still almost 12 times more than the same week a year ago.
"There's lower levels (of claims), yes. But it’s still very high," said Southwest Washington Regional Economist Scott Bailey.
Initial claims indicate someone's first entry into the unemployment system, so it's a rough measure of the change in employment, Bailey said. Between March 1 and May 2, more than 10,800 county residents submitted an initial claim, according to state data.
The five industries with the most claims were:
• Health care and social assistance, about 1,500 claims
• Accommodations and food service, about 1,300 claims
• Construction, about 1,200 claims
• Retail trade, about 1,100 claims
• Manufacturing, about 800 claims.
"For another 1,874 claims, the industry wasn't known; many of these were likely self-employed on their way to filing a (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) claim," Bailey wrote in his weekly claims report.
(The PUA is a federal program started by the coronavirus stimulus package to extend unemployment benefits to workers who were previously ineligible to apply.)
Claimants had disproportionately less formal education than the general population, Bailey said, and were somewhat disproportionately younger. For example, about 38% of the claimants had only a high school diploma or GED, compared to a rate of 33% in the county population aged 25 and older.
Continued claims, or those filed by eligible workers seeking their weekly unemployment benefits, rose to 5,991 the week ending May 2. That's a nearly 7% increase over the 5,600 claims filed the week prior.
The health care, food service, construction, retail and manufacturing industries yielded the most claims, according to Bailey's report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.