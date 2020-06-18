Continued jobless claims drop again in Cowlitz County

For the second week in a row, Cowlitz County saw a dip in continued joblessness claims as employers slowly reopen in Phase 2 after months-long COVID-19 shutdowns.
Still, unemployment remains well above usual levels, and more than three times more people than this time last year applied for benefits as newly unemployed workers.
According to a report from the state Employment Security Department, 4,100 continuing claims were filed in the county for the week of June 7-13. That's about a 10% decline compared to 4,553 claims for the week prior. Continuing claims are a measure of how many workers continue to be unemployed for more than one week.
The number of people returning to work appears to have slowed slightly compared to the first weeks of Phase 2 in the county. Last week's 400-claim decrease comes after a 900-claim decrease the week prior.
Initial claims in the county, (those showing how many workers are applying for their first week of unemployment benefits), held steady at 310. Although that's a low point since mid-March when the economic effects of the pandemic took hold, it's still a 230% jump over the same week in in 2019, when just 94 initial claims were reported.
Statewide, about 29,000 initial claims were filed last week, compared to 27,000 the week before. Continuing claims dropped 5.6%, to just less than 368,000, following a 16.1% drop the week earlier.
“The total number of claims remains historically high, but we are seeing a continued decline in initial claims week over week as the economy reopens,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement Thursday. “As it has been from the outset, our priorities throughout this crisis have been to get benefits as quickly as possible to those who are eligible, and to increase the number of people who are eligible for benefits. We’ll continue to stay focused on these goals even as we navigate the reopening of the economy, and support Washingtonians as they get safely back to work.”
