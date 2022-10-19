Contests for costumes, pumpkin carving featured in Saturday's Harvest Festival in Longview

An inaugural fall festival runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Longview with a packed schedule of activities including a country concert, pie-eating contest and truck show.

The Harvest Festival is hosted by the nonprofit business organization the Downtowners and serves as a fundraiser for the group.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with vendor markets opening outside and inside The Merk building on Commerce Avenue. Downtowners President Lindsey Cope said roughly 90 organizations will be featured at the festival either as vendors or activity suppliers.

Cope said "the heart" of the event is the "community, family friendly aspect."

Free, youth activities — made available through Wilcox + Flegel and Fibre Federal Credit Union — include face painting, balloon animals and a cider press, according to organizers. Kids can join a "haunted theater experience" at Stageworks Northwest and a reptile show at the Children's Discovery Museum.

Cope said children should check in at festival headquarters on Commerce Avenue and Broadway Street for a wristband to join activities for free.

At noon, a truck show begins and Antidote Tap House on 14th Avenue is scheduled to host an Oktoberfest. Cope said 40 trucks are in the show.

Youth can join a "trunk or treat" from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Commerce Avenue Bank of America. Kids can also decorate a pumpkin to look like a pet from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pet Works on Commerce Avenue, and supplies, including a pumpkin, cost $10.

A pie-eating contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. at The Merk and is hosted by the Sugar Pearl Dessert Company, which will also sell a limited amount of pies in flavors like pumpkin and salted caramel Dutch apple at their space in The Merk.

A beer garden featuring local breweries like Longview's Ashtown Brewing Company and Scythe Brewing Company is scheduled to run from 3 to 7 p.m., while Jay's Jukebox Burgers is set to sell sliders in the garden at Broadway Street and Commerce Avenue.

Harvest Festival Saturday schedule 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Activities and vendors open on Commerce Avenue between Maple and Hemlock streets. Noon: Truck show, as well as Antidote Tap House Oktoberfest on 14th Avenue begin. 1 to 3 p.m.: Trunk or Treat at Bank of America begins on Commerce Avenue. 2 p.m.: Pie-eating contest begins at The Merk. 3 p.m.: Beer garden opens and costume contest begins. Pie-eating and pumpkin-carving contests, as well as chilli cook-off awarded. 4 p.m.: Free country concert begins. 5 p.m.: Truck show awards announced and street dance begins. 7 p.m.: Festival ends. 8 p.m.: Paranormal investigation event begins at the Columbia Theatre. Info: www.downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival

An all-ages costume contest also begins at 3 p.m., and awards for the pie-eating and pumpkin-carvings contests, as well as the chili cook-off will be announced.

Cope said 3,200 pounds of pumpkins were donated to carvers before the competition thanks to sponsors.

Any child 12 and under can enter the pumpkin-carving contest, but pumpkins must be turned in from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Realty One Pacifica on Commerce Avenue to be judged. Prizes will be given to the cutest, scariest, funniest, best character, best overall pumpkin, best traditional carved pumpkin, and best decorated, uncarved pumpkin.

At 4 p.m., Portland-based country musician Nate Botsford, who sings "Church on Sunday," is set to take the KUKN stage on the corner of Commerce and Broadway for a free concert.

Awards for the truck show will be announced at 5 p.m., according to organizers, and a "street dance" is set to begin.

Harvest Festival ends at 7 p.m., but at 8 p.m. people can join a paranormal investigation event at the Columbia Theatre.