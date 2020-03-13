Construction will change A Street traffic in Rainier for one month

Starting Monday, the eastbound lanes of A Street between East Second Street and West Second Street in Rainier will be closed for about one month of construction.

The westbound lane will serve two-way traffic. Parking on that section of A Street will be limited, but parking will be available on side streets and in public lots at the plaza and the marina, according to a city press release.

The construction is part of the $11.1 million street beautification and safety project that will revamp the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street. While construction started in June and was originally slated to be finished last fall, several delays have pushed the end date to late May.

The next phase of construction on the south side of A Street will be focused on replacing curbs and sidewalks and initial repaving of the road surface.

