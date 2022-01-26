Construction to block part of Ocean Beach Highway, Mount Solo Road through Friday

Parts of Ocean Beach Highway and Mount Solo Road are scheduled to be closed through Friday on the western side of Longview, west of Roy Morse Park.

Work on a main sewer line was originally scheduled to be done earlier this week, but has been extended about three days.

Officials say one lane of Ocean Beach Highway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

One lane will also be closed in the 5700 block of Mount Solo Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and flaggers will direct traffic in alternate directions. Officials say work on Mount Solo Road will continue west toward Branch Creek Drive.

City of Longview officials advise drivers to expect delays or use alternate routes.

