 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Construction to block part of Ocean Beach Highway, Mount Solo Road through Friday

  • 0
Construction

Parts of Ocean Beach Highway and Mount Solo Road are scheduled to be closed through Friday on the western side of Longview, west of Roy Morse Park. 

Work on a main sewer line was originally scheduled to be done earlier this week, but has been extended about three days.

Officials say one lane of Ocean Beach Highway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

One lane will also be closed in the 5700 block of Mount Solo Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and flaggers will direct traffic in alternate directions. Officials say work on Mount Solo Road will continue west toward Branch Creek Drive. 

City of Longview officials advise drivers to expect delays or use alternate routes. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News