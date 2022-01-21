Construction to block part of Ocean Beach Highway, Mount Solo Road on Monday and Tuesday

Parts of Ocean Beach Highway and Mount Solo Road are scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday on the western side of Longview, west of Roy Morse Park.

Crews plan to work on the main sewer line from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of Ocean Beach Highway where the road intersects with Mount Solo Road. Officials report only one lane of Ocean Beach Highway will be closed.

Construction is planned to continue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Ocean Beach Highway and onto Mount Solo Road.

City of Longview officials advise drivers to expect delays or use alternate routes.

