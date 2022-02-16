Construction to block one lane of Mount Solo Road Friday through March 11

Parts of Mount Solo Road are scheduled to be closed for about a month to continue construction of a sewer main near the intersection with Ocean Beach Highway, west of Roy Morse Park.

Officials say one lane of Mount Solo Road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through March 11. Flaggers will direct traffic and sometimes all the lanes will be closed to move equipment.

Officials say construction is moving southwest toward Branch Creek Drive.

City of Longview officials advise drivers to expect delays or use alternate routes.

