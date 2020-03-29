Construction reps still determining all shut downs under stay home order

Local construction officials are still trying to determine the exact implications of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order for workers and projects, though they expect some furloughs and reduced progress on some job sites.
“We don’t know everything yet. We are still evaluating day to day,” Mike Bridges, president of the Kelso-Longview Building and Construction Trades Council said Friday. “We are still trying to reach out to our members and connect them to the resources we do have … if they do find themselves affected with the COVID-19 thing. It’s a whole new world.”
Employers are identifying projects that can continue under the governor’s order. JH Kelly President Mason Evans said some, but not all, of the Longview contractor’s company’s projects are affected.
Bridges said it could take a couple of weeks before the unions truly know the impact. Construction accounts for about 7% of the jobs in Cowlitz County, or about 2,800 jobs, according to state figures.
Employers are trying to figure which of their projects are “essential” and can continue, Bridges said. “Some jobs are being shut down, but there is a lot still going on.”
Among those that will continue are the school construction projects in Kalama and Kelso. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal clarified Thursday that schools qualify under the limited exceptions to the shutdowns as construction related to a government function.
Construction related to essential activities described in Inslee’s order and construction to address unsafe conditions or emergency repairs is also allowed.
That means most commercial and residential construction will halt. However, some confusion about what types of projects are encompassed by those definitions remains.
For example, the Seattle Times reports that construction will continue on the KeyArena despite spokespeople for the governor and the Department of Commerce calling it out specifically as a non-critical project. Officials with the company leading the project argued that the arena is a public facility that needs its roof reattached as a sort of emergency repair, according to the Seattle Times. Also, the city, which is funding the project, gave the OK for the project to continue.
Workers at open sites will follow the recommended health precautions to limit the spread of the virus, such as social distancing, hand washing and not sharing tools.
The Washington State Department of Transportation Thursday shut down most of its in-state construction work because “it is not possible to meet the (safety) guidelines while maintaining construction,” according to a news release. Staffing struggles also played a role in the shutdowns.
“In some cases this week, between 25% and 40% of a given crew was not available to work on WSDOT construction projects,” the news release said.
WSDOT will “look to begin restarting our projects” once appropriate safety measures are in place or the spread of the virus slows, the release said.
Added safety precautions for open construction sites could slow progress on projects, Bridges said. Social distancing requirements, for example, make it harder for tradespeople to work in pairs. But some tasks require partner work for safety reasons or proper completion.
“There are just certain tasks they will put off until this (coronavirus outbreak) is done, or they will figure out a way to do it safely and comply with the rules,” Bridges said. “I think it will slow down progress, but ... (working) at a slower rate is probably still be a lot better than just shutting it down and then starting it back up in three months.”
The essential projects also create an opportunity for companies to move furloughed workers from a shutdown job site to an active one, Bridges said.
“My hope is instead of just panicking, (employers) are looking at options they can do to put people to work and keep the people working that are (already) working,” he said.
For construction workers who do lose their job, the unions can help them find assistance or file for unemployment benefits to “make sure people come out of this okay, and people don’t lose their homes or livelihood,” Bridges said.
He remained optimistic that furloughed or laid off workers would make it through. In some ways building trades employees are “set up to deal with” temporary work stoppages, because there’s sometimes a month or two gap between projects.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Bridges said. “There will always be need for construction, and when this thing does go back (to normal), we will be busier than we were before it happened, definitely.”
