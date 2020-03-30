Construction reps still determining all shut downs under stay home order

WSDOT will “look to begin restarting our projects” once appropriate safety measures are in place or the spread of the virus slows, the release said.

Added safety precautions for open construction sites could slow progress on projects, Bridges said. Social distancing requirements, for example, make it harder for tradespeople to work in pairs. But some tasks require partner work for safety reasons or proper completion.

“There are just certain tasks they will put off until this (coronavirus outbreak) is done, or they will figure out a way to do it safely and comply with the rules,” Bridges said. “I think it will slow down progress, but ... (working) at a slower rate is probably still be a lot better than just shutting it down and then starting it back up in three months.”

The essential projects also create an opportunity for companies to move furloughed workers from a shutdown job site to an active one, Bridges said.

“My hope is instead of just panicking, (employers) are looking at options they can do to put people to work and keep the people working that are (already) working,” he said.