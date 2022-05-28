Construction on Civic Circle crosswalks begins Tuesday

A project to install signs, striping and a flashing crosswalk system is underway for the Civic Circle pedestrian crossings on several streets in Longview.

Construction will start Tuesday, operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and is scheduled to finish June 7.

Woodland-based Northeast Electric, Inc., hired through the City of Longview's traffic safety program, will construct the improvements on Broadway, Louisiana and Larch streets and 17th Avenue.

Motorists are told to anticipate shoulder and lane closures at the Civic Circle and Seventh Avenue, according to a city news release. Pedestrians are asked to use alternate routes, as construction will likely impact crosswalks.

The city will give updates regularly at www.mylongview.com.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.