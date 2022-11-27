 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction around Lake Sacajawea will close, limit Kessler starting Monday

Road work

Drivers around Lake Sacajawea should expect a week of construction impacts as Longview makes sidewalk repairs.

City crews will be out Monday to begin renovating and improving the sidewalk ramps around the intersection of Kessler Boulevard and Hemlock Street. On Monday, there will be single-lane closures on Kessler and a complete shutdown of the east section of the sidewalk, according to the city.

More extensive road closures will take place between Tuesday and Saturday. The stretch of Kessler between Hudson Street and 24th Avenue will be closed to northbound drivers and limited to local traffic going south. The block of Hemlock Street between Kessler and 24th will be completely closed. Pedestrians will also be detoured around the site.

The city reports construction updates for the area will be posted on www.mylongview.com and www.facebook.com/CityofLongviewWA.

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

