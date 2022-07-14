Conservation group opposed to exploratory drilling on Mount St. Helens to hold Packwood event in August

Potential exploratory drilling for minerals in the Green River Valley near Mount St. Helens has been in a standoff between the Canadian mineral development company Ascot Resources and conservation groups for over a decade.

Right now, Ascot is not moving forward. But those involved with the Green River Valley Alliance, an initiative founded by nonprofit Cascade Forest Conservancy, want to ensure no company is ever able to establish mining projects in that neck of the woods.

Campaign manager Sean Roome, 27, of Portland said the conservation group is not taking action because of the exploratory drilling’s impact to the environment. However, if the exploratory drilling is approved, he said it would be difficult to stop the area from quickly becoming a “full-fledged mine.” Current mining laws date back 150 years, making the process hard to stop for conservation purposes, he said.

The nonprofit is running a campaign by the name “No Place for a Mine,” and Roome will be at the Packwood Brewery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 presenting on the issue and the organization’s work. There will also be an action workshop where attendees can sign petitions and write letters while learning other ways to stop steps toward a mine at Mount St. Helens.

The group is currently pursuing a legislative mineral withdrawal, which requires an act of Congress. Roome said the act would only prohibit mining in the area and would not affect harvest of timber or other natural resources.

“The first step in that process is securing support at the local and regional levels so that we can build a campaign and build support from a wide variety of audiences, from people from all different backgrounds, to leverage that into support from our federal representatives,” Roome said.

David Stewart, vice president of corporate development and shareholder communications for Ascot, called the campaign’s materials “grossly misleading” in an email. Stewart said the company has “no plans to build a mine at the Mt. Margaret property. We have been trying to do some minimal-impact exploration drilling on the property, an incredibly common practice all over the world, and the ability to do that has been tied up in the courts for some years now.”

Roome said the potential plans could also affect recreation. Trails in the area, he said, are “beloved” for hikers, mountain bikers, backcountry hunters and anglers, and horseback riders. The Green River is also a wild steelhead “gene bank,” according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, meaning it has a self-sustaining population of wild steelhead and is not stocked by hatchery fish.

Roome said a mine would threaten the health of the river and what it provides to those fish and to communities downstream who rely on the glacial river for drinking water as it flows into the Toutle and Cowlitz rivers.

“We firmly believe that it’s no place for a mine,” Roome said. “But, we are open to engaging with people no matter what their stance is.”