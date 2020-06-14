Congressional art contest wins are confidence boosters for Kelso students

“To a viewer (the flaw) may not mean anything. They may not see the flaws because it’s a different perspective,” she said. “I would say it builds confidence in showing your art has worth.”

The inspiration for each of the pieces came from very different places. For Mayci, it was a favorite photo and a medium she had never tried.

“I only did charcoal because Mrs. Frey forced me to. I’d never done charcoal before,” Mayci said. “And I was going through my camera roll and that’s my favorite picture of me and my little sister.”

Frey said she recommended that Mayci choose a personal photo to help motivate her to try a challenging art style.

“Mayci was a little worried about the charcoal because it is very intimidating. You can’t erase mistakes,” Frey said. “I was like, I absolutely know you can do this. I want to you to do it. Don’t take the easy way out. Pick something personal so you’ll be more invested into wanting to do it.”

And even though Mayci had to work hard to get it done, Frey said she finished it with “heart and soul.”

For Miah, “Running Wild” came about from an assignment to do a drawing inspired by the Pacific Northwest and an old picture she saw in the archives of the art room.