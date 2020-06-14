Congressional art contest wins are confidence boosters for Kelso students

There was a point when Kelso senior Mayci Bloomfeldt wanted to throw the charcoal sketch that won first place in the Southwest Washington’s Congressional Art Competition “off a bridge.”
“When you’re the one creating the art you look at it more than anyone else, so it gets distorted in your brain,” Mayci said late last week. “With that piece I stared at it for so long ... I thought it wasn’t going to work.”
But it did, and the picture of Mayci and her little sister titled “Sissy Selfie” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for the next year, along with art from congressional district winners across the nation.
Mayci’s art teacher TJ Frey said she was proud of Mayci and had suggested she enter the drawing because it illustrated the state of the world today: Communicating with selfies or over video chats instead of in person.
“Look what she did. And all the while she was doubting herself,” Frey said.
Two more Kelso students placed in the contest— Kylana Hegnes tied for second with “Lungs of Nature” and Miah Montgomery won third place with “Running Wild.” Kylana’s and Miah’s work will hang in Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office at Fort Vancouver for the next year.
Miah also had a piece of her art advance to the statewide educational art show this year.
The contest is held each spring by the Congressional Institute, according to the House of Representatives website, to recognize and encourage artistic talent. The competition began in 1982 and to date more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
“Every year I marvel at the talent and creativity displayed by our Southwest Washington students,” Herrera Beutler said in a prepared statement. “This year was no different, and the judges had a difficult decision in choosing our winners.”
Typically, first place winners are flown out to the nation’s capital for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Herrera Beutler’s press release said due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Congressional Art Competition reception has been rescheduled for the fall.
All three students said winning was a confidence boost.
“Winning definitely helps to validate your work in a way,” Miah said. “We create art and everyone tells you it’s good, but as an artist you always have that part that says it’s not. You see all the flaws in it.”
But with a winning outcome, Miah said it helps you accept “that you’re allowed to think your art is good.”
And Kylana added that it helps artists remember that the flaws that stick out to them might not be as glaring as they seem.
“To a viewer (the flaw) may not mean anything. They may not see the flaws because it’s a different perspective,” she said. “I would say it builds confidence in showing your art has worth.”
The inspiration for each of the pieces came from very different places. For Mayci, it was a favorite photo and a medium she had never tried.
“I only did charcoal because Mrs. Frey forced me to. I’d never done charcoal before,” Mayci said. “And I was going through my camera roll and that’s my favorite picture of me and my little sister.”
Frey said she recommended that Mayci choose a personal photo to help motivate her to try a challenging art style.
“Mayci was a little worried about the charcoal because it is very intimidating. You can’t erase mistakes,” Frey said. “I was like, I absolutely know you can do this. I want to you to do it. Don’t take the easy way out. Pick something personal so you’ll be more invested into wanting to do it.”
And even though Mayci had to work hard to get it done, Frey said she finished it with “heart and soul.”
For Miah, “Running Wild” came about from an assignment to do a drawing inspired by the Pacific Northwest and an old picture she saw in the archives of the art room.
“That piece was ultimately my inspiration. I changed all the animals to be native, and then I’m also Native American so the piece is meant to be me and symbolize my native heritage,” Miah said.
Frey said she’s impressed by how willing Miah is to take risks and put herself into her artwork, then put her artwork out into the world.
“She always jumps into it 110% and she never takes the easy way out,” Frey said.
Kylana also wanted to push her artistic boundaries with “Lungs of Nature,” she said. She had never used watercolor pencils before, and she tends to prefer anime to realism. But she wanted to “put a twist” on the piece.
“It’s almost realism, but in my own style,” she said.
Kelso had turned out several other first-place Congressional Art Competition winners, Frey said, and three Kelso students placed last year, including Miah. She placed third last year, too, and two Kelso students tied for second.
But Frey said she doesn’t focus on winning when she encourages students in her class.
“I’m never one to go ‘you’re going to win,’ but I do like getting them exposure as artists and showing their commitment to their art,” Frey said. “And also its really encouraging their originality.”
She said just entering a show is an honor, and winning should add to the celebration, not take away from it.
While Mayci and Miah have graduated and are moving on to college, Kylana said she plans to take more art classes at Kelso and keep developing her dreams of being a comic book artist.
Mayci plans to enroll at Lower Columbia College before transferring to Western Washington University to become a kindergarten teacher. But she doesn’t plan to leave art behind.
“I definitely won’t stop doing art. Although its super frustrating for me, it makes it all the better when you finish,” she said.
And Miah plans to purse art at Western as well. She was planning on majoring in psychology and fine arts, but lately has changed her mind. Now, she might study fine arts and education, she said, so she can be an art teacher like Mrs. Frey.
“As the year is ending and the more I come closer to moving, on the more I realize how much Mrs. Frey and art has influenced me to be who I am,” she said. “I want to be that person for someone else.”
