Confrontation between Kalama property owner, beachgoers under investigation

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report that a man approached two women with a firearm, shouted, "It's a good day to die," and fired shots at them as the fled from the Kalama waterfront Wednesday afternoon.

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the sheriff's office contacted all parties but can't release details while the investigation continues.

According to 911 call logs, two young women were on private beach with friends when a man approached with a firearm and shouted, "It's a good day to die," and, "Get out of here." The man, whom Brightbill said is a landowner in the area, fired several shots in their general direction as they ran away, the callers reported.

The incidents occurred in the 300 block of Tidewater Drive and the 200 block of Dupont Drive.

The man is described as a balding white male wearing an orange or red hat, T-shirt and jeans driving an older red truck.

