Confirmed Cowlitz COVID-19 cases up by 3 over weekend; total at 21

Cowlitz County health officials Monday reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases from over the weekend, raising the total number of cases in the county to 21.

The new cases include a woman in her thirties who is not hospitalized and who is recovering at home, a woman in her sixties who is hospitalized out of the area and an adult male teenager who is not hospitalized and who is recovering at home, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.

The Health Department on Friday updated the status of the 18 patients who previously tested positive. Seven were hospitalized and sent home to recover, while the other eleven were never hospitalized and recovered or are recovering at home.

About half of all Cowlitz County patients who have tested positive are in their 60s or 70s. However, the confirmed cases now range in age from 18 or 19 to a patient in her 80s. No deaths from the virus have been reported in the county.

The latest confirmed amount of negative tests was 235 as of last Thursday, the Health department reported. A more recent amount was not immediately available.

And in response to the extension of Governor Inslee's "stay home, stay safe," Lower Columbia College also extended its campus closure to May 4.