Confirmed Cowlitz County coronavirus cases hit 34

A woman in her sixties is Cowlitz County's 34th confirmed coronavirus patient, county health officials reported Wednesday.

She reported positive for the virus on Tuesday and is hospitalized, according to information released Wednesday.

The Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has not yet announced any new cases at the Kelso Foster Farms chicken processing facility beyond the four already reported there. Those are the only cases health officials believe could be a "cluster."

Health officials planned to test roughly 80 Foster Farms employees Wednesday morning, IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera said Tuesday evening. An update on that plan wasn't immediately available.

Health officials should be able to know "soon" how many of the 34 reported cases have recovered from the virus, county deputy health officer Dr. Steven Krager said earlier this week.

No deaths of COVID-19 patients in the county have been reported.

This story will be updated.

